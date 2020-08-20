Arch Manning ranked top quarterback recruit in 2023 class

Arch Manning has already received tons of attention due to his name and play at Newman High School in New Orleans, La., and now he’s about to receive even more attention.

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Eli and Peyton, and grandson of Archie Manning, was ranked the No. 1 quarterback in 247 Sports’ first rankings of the 2023 recruiting class. Overall, he is the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 5 player in the class, according to the rankings.

Arch is already 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He had a huge growth spurt before his sophomore year of school and has been praised for his overall attitude.

“He likes to get coached and he doesn’t always think he’s right,” Manning’s high school coach, Nelson Stewart, told 247 Sports. “There is an authenticity to him and a humbleness to him and he doesn’t have all the answers. He has a team-based approach, great work ethic and he’s incredibly humble. He’s all about his teammates, all about getting better, everything is earned, nothing is given, I think that’s the biggest thing.”

Arch is following in the footsteps of his uncles, who both were quarterbacks for Newman in the ’90s. His dad Cooper was a wide receiver who went to Ole Miss, but his career was derailed by spinal stenosis. The athleticism is in the genes.

So far, Arch has received scholarships from Alabama, Duke, Georgia, LSU, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas. Cooper, Archie and Eli all went to Ole Miss, while uncle Peyton went to Tennessee. But there is another program that he has been receiving recruiting pressure from.