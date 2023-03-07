Bronny James gets big rankings upgrade

Bronny James is quickly moving up the totem pole.

Top recruiting outlet On3 Sports gave Bronny, the 18-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, a big upgrade in their prospect rankings this week. On3 Sports now has Bronny as a five-star prospect as well as the No. 9-ranked prospect for the 2023 class. They previously had him ranked at No. 27 as a four-star prospect.

🚨NEW🚨 Bronny James ranks No. 9 & five-stars in the latest 2023 On3 150. https://t.co/pDN3w0bkoh pic.twitter.com/PhUFDc2Nls — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 7, 2023

On3 Sports also shared the industry comparison for the rankings. ESPN, 247 Sports, and Rivals all still have Bronny rated as a four-star prospect (ranging in rank from No. 28 to No. 43).

The upgrade for Bronny comes just one day after his dad LeBron hyped him up in a tweet. LeBron wrote that Bronny is “definitely better than some of these cats I’ve been watching on [NBA] league pass today.”

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Bronny is in his senior season for Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, Calif. He has not yet announced a decision on where he will attend college but reportedly has three schools atop his list.