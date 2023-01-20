Bronny James reportedly has 3 schools at top of his list

Bronny James is inching closer to making a decision on where he will attend college, and he reportedly has three schools at the top of his list.

Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that he was told by a person with knowledge of the situation that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top three schools.

Bronny’s father, LeBron James, views Ohio State as his “favorite,” which is hardly a surprise. LeBron is a big Buckeyes fan and grew up in Ohio.

Bronny is planning to wait until after his senior season at Sierra Canyon to announce his decision. Many interpreted Evans’ report to mean James will choose between the three aforementioned schools, but that is not necessarily true. Evans later clarified that Ohio State, USC and Oregon are James’ top schools but a dark horse could emerge.

James turned 18 in October and has already landed a big NIL deal. He also openly teased the possibility of him attending one school, so he certainly understands the value of building the hype. We will likely hear many more rumors between now and the time he makes a decision.