Bronny James had awesome reaction to getting drafted by Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft surprised no one. But that doesn’t change how the moment felt to the 19-year-old.

On Thursday, the Lakers selected James with the 55th overall pick. The move opened the door for the youngster to play on an NBA floor alongside his father LeBron James.

The younger James was speechless and filled with emotion as he watched the announcement from a watch party. Bronny’s agent Rich Paul sat next to him, while his mother Savannah handed him the Lakers’ draft cap.

Bronny James has quite a lot of critics given that he grew up with the advantage of being LeBron’s son.

Bronny was selected despite his mediocre showing during his lone season at USC. In 25 games with the Trojans, Bronny averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game on 36.6% shooting — a stat line that every NBA scout and GM would’ve ignored had he had a different last name.

But the moment still clearly meant the world to Bronny. Just like most other NBA draft prospects watching from home, he fought back tears as he heard his name called.

Paul, who serves as agent to both Bronny and LeBron, was on the record saying that the Lakers didn’t have to draft the younger James. However, Paul reportedly worked the phone lines to make sure it happened.