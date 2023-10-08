Bryce James receives first major scholarship offer

Bryce James received his first major scholarship offer on Saturday — one that would make his father LeBron James proud.

LeBron’s youngest son took an unofficial visit to Ohio State on Saturday. The 16-year-old was in attendance as the Buckeyes football team beat the Maryland Terrapins 37-17 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

James also took some photos while decked out in Ohio State gear. His mother Savannah accompanied him during the visit.

Despite the visit being unofficial in nature, it did yield Bryce an official scholarship offer from Ohio State. James shared the news in a post on X.

“Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state,” captioned James on the post.

Blessed to receive an offer from Ohio state #GoBuckeyes pic.twitter.com/C2JFXfCEoj — Bryce James (@bryce_james23) October 7, 2023

While LeBron James never went to college, he has long kept ties with Ohio State. He has also been on record for saying that he has imagined himself in the school’s scarlet red during March Madness.

Bryce’s older brother Bronny also took a visit to Ohio State before eventually opting to enroll at USC.

Bryce James is a 6’6″ swingman listed as a 4-star recruit for the class of 2025. James played his first two seasons of high school basketball with his older brother at Sierra Canyon. In August, James enrolled in Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California.

James recently suited up for the Nike EYBL team Strive For Greatness in their 16-under division. He averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds across 13 games.