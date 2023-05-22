 Skip to main content
Report: Bucks narrow head coaching search to 3 candidates

May 22, 2023
by Grey Papke
Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing headphones

May 13, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during warmups prior to game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Bucks have narrowed their head coaching search to a final three.

The Bucks intend to conduct further discussions with former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The three candidates will have further dialogue with the franchise in the week to come.

This is an interesting trio, with Griffin lacking previous experience as a head coach but having previous ties to the Milwaukee organization as an assistant. Nurse was an NBA champion, while Atkinson has been a coach for the Brooklyn Nets before working under Steve Kerr in Golden State.

The Bucks are seeking to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after a surprising first-round exit at the hands of the 8th-seeded Miami Heat. Nurse may be their preferred candidate, but the Bucks are not the only ones pursuing him.

