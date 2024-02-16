Bucks signing veteran scorer for rest of season

The Milwaukee Bucks are continuing to try to bolster their roster for the stretch run.

Veteran forward Danilo Gallinari will sign with the Bucks for the rest of the season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gallinari had interest from the Cavaliers, Clippers, and Bulls, but felt he had the best chance of a rotation role under his former coach Doc Rivers in Milwaukee.

Gallinari seriously considered several teams – including Clippers, Cavaliers and Bulls – before choosing the Bucks where he'll have opportunity for a strong role under his old coach Doc Rivers. https://t.co/6BfxVW0ztl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2024

While no longer the player he used to be, Gallinari could still be a contributor to a contending team. He has averaged 7.3 points in 14.8 minutes per game this season for the Wizards and Pistons, and has averaged 15.2 points per game over his career. Even at the age of 35, he has flashed the ability to hit threes, having shot 35.5 percent from beyond the arc this season.

The Bucks have been working hard to add veteran depth over the last few weeks. The playoffs are all but assured with the team sitting at 35-20 entering the All-Star break, but they will want the best possible seed for a deep postseason run.