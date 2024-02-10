Patrick Beverley wastes no time taking over his new team

The Milwaukee Bucks made a move to acquire Patrick Beverley at the trade deadline in part due to his veteran leadership. That came out very quickly in his team debut on Friday.

Beverley wasted no time in taking over a team huddle during Friday’s 120-84 victory over Charlotte. The veteran guard could be seen grabbing a clipboard and delivering an animated message to Brook Lopez during a timeout.

Pat's already got the clipboard. 😂 pic.twitter.com/qB09xN8JR7 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 10, 2024

This is what you get with Beverley. He agitates opponents and he does not shy away from confrontation, even with teammates, when it comes to trying to get the best out of them. He has presumably barely interacted with most of his teammates before, and the ones he has spoken to were not necessarily positive interactions. None of that was going to stop him from making his voice heard here.

Beverley played just 12 minutes in his Bucks debut, scoring six points and contributing four assists. His on-court role will presumably grow as he gets more settled.