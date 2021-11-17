Bucks fans concerned about Giannis Antetokounmpo quote

One quote from Giannis Antetokounmpo has left Milwaukee Bucks fans concerned.

Antetokounmpo was named GQ’s Athlete of the Year. The magazine published their feature on the cover athlete on Tuesday and even teased one quote that’s giving Bucks fans some pause.

GQ talked about the way Antetokounmpo loves challenges, and the Bucks star said that his next challenge might be elsewhere.

"I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here." @Giannis_An34 decided to stay in Milwaukee because it was difficult, but now the reigning champion is wary of of things becoming too easy https://t.co/GwlyDNkGs8 pic.twitter.com/wNRGl7rsVx — GQ Sports (@GQSports) November 16, 2021

“I just love challenges. What’s the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here. Me and my family chose to stay in this city that we all love and has taken care of us—for now. In two years, that might change. I’m being totally honest with you,” Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo reassured Milwaukee when he signed a 5-year, $228 million contract extension with the team in Dec. 2020. But this quote signifies Antetokounmpo might not be with the Bucks forever.

Antetokounmpo’s agent Alex Saratsis tried to put the quote in context.

“I don’t think it’s, ‘I’m thinking about leaving the Bucks,’ ” Saratsis told me. “But I think he’s genuinely like: ‘Okay, I have reached the pinnacle. The next challenge is, let’s repeat.’ But what happens if you do repeat? What’s the next challenge? What is that next barrier? When you think about it from a basketball perspective, by the age of 26, this kid has accomplished everything,” Saratsis told GQ. “So sometimes you’re going to have to manufacture what those challenges are.”

This sounds a little similar to LeBron James’ reasoning for leaving Cleveland the second time around. James’ goal was to bring the Cavs a championship. After doing that, his next challenge was trying to win a title with the Lakers.

Maybe Antetokounmpo will head down that path eventually. For now, he has given Milwaukee eight-plus seasons, two MVPs and a championship. It’s hard to complain about all he delivered for the team and city.

Photo: Apr 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports