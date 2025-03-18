Tracy Morgan vomits courtside at Knicks game

Comedian Tracy Morgan sparked major concern Monday when he vomited courtside during a New York Knicks game against the Miami Heat.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau called a timeout with 6:09 to play at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The stoppage in play extended several minutes longer than the usual length of a timeout. The ESPN broadcast later explained that the delay was caused by a fan throwing up on the court.

The fan sitting courtside turned out to be Morgan. The 56-year-old star bled profusely from his nose after vomiting on the hardwood. He was attended to by several medical personnel and needed a wheelchair to be helped off the floor.

Morgan, a diabetic, has been battling health issues for decades. He was also involved in a multi-vehicle car crash in 2014. Morgan suffered a traumatic brain injury stemming from the incident along with several other health issues that have continued to affect him years later.

The “30 Rock” star is an avid Knicks fan and a common fixture at home games.