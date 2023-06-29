Bucks hiring longtime NBA head coach as assistant

A well-known former NBA coach is joining Adrian Griffin’s transition team.

The Milwaukee Bucks officially announced this week the assistant coaching staff under their first-year head coach Griffin. Among the notable names joining the Bucks is former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts.

Stotts, 65, has 13 total years of NBA head coaching experience, including serving as the Bucks’ own head coach for two seasons from 2005-07. He has a career record of 517-486 (.515) with two division titles and one conference finals appearance (with Portland in 2019).

As the Bucks move past the Mike Budenholzer era and into the Griffin era, Stotts should be a big-time help. He has also had an illustrious career as an assistant, winning the NBA title on Rick Carlisle’s Dallas Mavericks staff in 2011. Milwaukee is hoping that Stotts can help deliver them there again (and may be trying to make some notable additions for him to work with as well).