Kevin Love could leave Heat for Eastern Conference rival?

Kevin Love could be switching sides on the Miami Heat.

Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported this week that the veteran big man Love may be among the targets in free agency for the Milwaukee Bucks. Terrence Ross is another potential option for Milwaukee this summer, Amico adds.

Amico is a longtime NBA writer based in the Cleveland area, where Love spent the last nine years playing for the Cavaliers.

After getting bought out by Cleveland last season, Love chose to sign with the Heat over multiple other suitors. It ended up being a smart decision as Love became Miami’s starting power forward while the Heat went on to make a surprise NBA Finals berth.

But the playing time might have just dried up in Miami. Fellow forward Caleb Martin became a breakout star of the postseason, and the Heat also drafted former UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. to compete for minutes at the 4.

The Bucks, Miami’s rivals in the East who have faced them in three of the last four postseasons, probably will not be able to offer Love a starting spot. But they have some big frontcourt figures hitting free agency and should at least give Love something interesting to think about.