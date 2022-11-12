Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.

The former Duke star Allen, now 27, was not part of the Bucks’ 2021 NBA title team but was acquired by them the following offseason. He is under contract for both this season and next season and is set to make $18.7 million combined.

Allen’s reputation, which began at Duke with a series of high-profile tripping incidents, definitely precedes him at this point. While Allen has toned it down somewhat in the NBA, he was at the center of another major controversy last season over a flagrant foul on an opponent.

The 6-foot-4 Allen remains a starter on the wing for the Bucks, but his stats of 10.8 points and 2.7 assists per game this season are not wowing anybody (though Allen is an upper-echelon three-point sniper at 42.6 percent). With three-time All-Star Khris Middleton due back from a wrist injury soon as well, Milwaukee could decide that it is time to move on from Allen.