Bucks playoff star Bobby Portis to become free agent

July 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bobby Portis

Are the Milwaukee Bucks already breaking up?

Bobby Portis is declining his $3.8 million option for next season to become a free agent. The most the Bucks could offer Portis is the mid-level exception for $5.9 million.

Portis averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last season. He became a fan-favorite for his energy and attitude, which included some tough-guy behavior.

It’s easy to envision him receiving much more lucrative contract offers in free agency, which would likely cause the Bucks to lose him a month after winning the championship. Portis has made over $32 million during his playing career, including over $14 million in 2019-2020 with the Knicks.

