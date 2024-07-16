Bucks signing former Damian Lillard teammate in free agency

Damian Lillard is running it back with one of his old Portland cohorts.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks are signing shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. in free agency. The two sides have reportedly agreed on a one-year deal.

Trent, 25, was one of the better players still left on the open market this offseason. He averaged 16.4 points per game over the past three seasons combined with the Toronto Raptors and is also a career 38.6 percent three-point shooter. At 6-foot-5, Trent has the ability to play a little bit of small forward as well and has averaged over a steal per game for his career.

The Bucks star Lillard is already plenty acquainted with Trent, who was his teammate on the Portland Trail Blazers from 2018-21 (which included a Western Conference Finals berth by Portland in 2019). With Malik Beasley now in Detroit, Trent will battle with Taurean Prince and Pat Connaughton for the other starting wing job in Milwaukee alongside Khris Middleton. But there may be some hatchets to bury since Trent once notably fought with a key Bucks player.