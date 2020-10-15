Bucks will try to trade Eric Bledsoe this offseason?

Eric Bledsoe’s time with the Milwaukee Bucks could be drawing to a close this offseason.

Veteran basketball writer Chris Sheridan reported this week that it is “an open secret” that the Bucks will try to trade Bledsoe. Sheridan does note though that no trade discussions are currently taking place.

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reported last month that Bledsoe was expected to become a trade candidate.

The 30-year-old Bledsoe has three years and $54.4 million remaining on his contract. He remains a solid two-way guard but often draws criticism for his underwhelming play in the postseason. Bledsoe’s numbers also stagnated a bit this season despite the departure of Malcolm Brogdon. By the end of the year, Bledsoe was losing some minutes to George Hill and Pat Connaughton.

Milwaukee should still be able to command a decent return for Bledsoe. He made his second straight All-Defensive Team this season (though that came with a bit of controversy). After the Bucks’ disappointing second-round exit, a shake-up of some sort certainly seems likely.