Reggie Miller ridicules Eric Bledsoe with ‘limousine’ joke

September 8, 2020
by Larry Brown

Eric Bledsoe was having a rough game for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, and Reggie Miller let him hear it.

Bledsoe was 1-for-9 shooting through three quarters of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the teams. He had missed all three 3-pointers he attempted.

After Bledsoe missed a couple of shots in a row in the third quarter, Miller offered some criticism. The TNT analyst joked that Bledsoe was having a “limousine” game. The joke is that the opposing team sends a limo to pick up the player to make sure he’s in the game because his play is so bad. Baseball teams would say that about a player who strikes out a lot and is hitting below .200.

By the fourth quarter, Bledsoe wasn’t taking shots, which allowed Miami to leave him unguarded from deep. They were able to double-team other players instead.

Bledsoe shot 2-for-9 in Game 3 of the series, but other than that, he had been shooting fine. He was a 44.3 percent shooter in Milwaukee’s first-round playoff series win over Orlando. Sometimes you just start struggling and it turns into something worse, which appears to be the case with Bledsoe in Game 5.

