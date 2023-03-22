Buddy Hield fined over obscene gesture from Pacers bench

Buddy Hield threw up a couple of costly fingers this week.

During Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Indiana Pacers guard Hield was shown on the TV broadcast sitting on the bench next to teammate Tyrese Haliburton. Possibly unaware that he was on camera, Hield put up multiple middle fingers to someone who was off-screen.

Take a look.

The NBA was not at all thrilled about Hield letting the bird fly. They announced Wednesday that Hield had been fined $25,000 over the “obscene gesture.”

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/Nh9BNEEgSP — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 22, 2023

For Hield, who is averaging 17.1 points per game for the 32-40 Pacers this year, this is now tied for the biggest fine that he has ever gotten in his NBA career (per Spotrac). He was previously fined $25,000 for kicking the ball into the stands after a game in Nov. 2019.

The league has a history of punishing players who give the one-fingered salute. But with the unfortunately-timed camera shot there, it looks like Hield was more a victim of circumstance than anything.