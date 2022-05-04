 Skip to main content
Draymond Green flips Grizzlies fans the double bird

May 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Draymond Green flips off the fans

Draymond Green should expect a fine from the NBA after Game 2.

Green got hit in the face early in Game 2 of his Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference semifinals series against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night. As he exited the court to get examined, Green flipped the double bird to Grizzlies fans.

Green went into the locker room and received stitches for a right eye laceration, the Warriors said.

When he returned to the game later in the first half, Green still looked pretty roughed-up.

Green had 0 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the first half. You know he will address the matter and his crude actions to Warriors fans on his podcast, where he has had all kinds of things to say.

Between Green’s actions and what happened to Gary Payton II, it was an eventful first few minutes of Game 2.

