Buddy Hield has hilarious response to critic on Instagram

Buddy Hield continues to laugh all the way to the bank.

The Sacramento Kings guard had an absolutely brutal game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. He went 1-for-11 from the field for just two points and missed all five of his three-point attempts.

Sacramento still managed to pull out the narrow victory though, and Kings forward Harrison Barnes saluted the team’s effort with a post on Instagram afterwards. When Hield replied with the “100” emoji, a fan called him out for being “so a–” during the game.

“Yup and dem checks still coming in,” Hield replied.

You can see a screenshot of Hield’s comment here.

The response from Hield is thoroughly hilarious but also probably not the best look. The 28-year-old is in the first year of a new four-year, $94 million contract from the Kings. But Hield has responded with his lowest scoring average (16.5 points per game) since 2017-18 and the lowest field goal percentage (40.6) of his entire career.

The former lottery pick has also had concerns about his work ethic recently. Comments like this in response to criticism about his play will only further the perception that Hield has flat-out stopped caring.