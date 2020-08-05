Buddy Hield out of shape in NBA bubble?

The Sacramento Kings have laid an egg in the Orlando bubble thus far, and now one of their top players appears to be having conditioning concerns.

Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported on Wednesday that several league insiders have commented that Kings guard Buddy Hield appears to be out of shape.

The Kings are still winless in the seeding games (0-3) and even have former players mocking them over their struggles. Hield, meanwhile, is averaging 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in bubble play while shooting a rough 32.6 percent from the field.

The 27-year-old guard was moved to the bench by the Kings in the middle of the season and has faced questions over his relationship with Luke Walton. Hield recently agreed to a four-year, $94 million extension with Sacramento that kicks in starting next season, but the early returns on that investment do not seem all that encouraging for now.