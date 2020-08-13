Buddy Hield indicates he is unhappy with role for Kings

Buddy Hield does not seem pleased with the status quo for Sacramento.

Speaking with the media Thursday after the team’s final seeding game, the Kings swingman was asked if he was content with his role moving forward. Rather than saying yes, Hield instead said, “Y’all know me, y’all know how I talk, y’all know how I feel about this stuff, y’all can read me well, so I’ll let y’all answer that for yourselves.”

Asked Buddy Hield if he can be content with his role moving forward with the Kings. He did not say yes. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) August 13, 2020

Buddy Hield seemed to be sending a message, with short replies to media, speaking for the 1st time today since games began in Orlando. When asked about being content with his role on the Kings, he said "you guys know me…you know how I feel, y'all can read me well." pic.twitter.com/XbtrtSZEfR — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 13, 2020

The 27-year-old Hield was demoted to the second unit by the Kings in the middle of the season and continued to come off the bench in bubble play. He wraps up the 2019-20 campaign with averages of 19.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, marking a slight regression from last season.

Questions also recently arose over Hield’s conditioning, and his happiness is a problem that the Kings will have to address since Hield’s four-year, $94 million extension with the team kicks in beginning next season.