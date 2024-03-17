Bulls announcers duped by fake report about Derrick Rose

A phony report about Derrick Rose retiring went viral on Saturday, and two NBA announcers regrettably fell for it.

Rose has been sidelined for more than two weeks as he recovers from groin and back injuries. At around the time the former MVP was ruled out for the Memphis Grizzlies’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, an Adrian Wojnarowski parody account posted on X that Rose had decided to retire.

The post went viral and was viewed more than 4 million times as of Sunday. Unfortunately, NBC Sports Chicago announcers Stacey King and Adam Amin were among those who were duped.

Welp. The Bulls broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago fell for a fake Adrian Wojnarowski tweet that Derrick Rose has retired. Stacey King and Adam Amin on the call. 🏀🎙️😬pic.twitter.com/Pj7aEznY09 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2024

King shared the fake report live on the air during the first quarter of the Bulls’ game against the Washington Wizards. Amin responded by talking about what a big night it was for the Bulls with Dennis Rodman in attendance for the game and Rose, who was drafted No. 1 overall by Chicago in 2008, retiring after 15 seasons.

Rose is averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game this season. It is unclear when he will return, but he has not announced any plans to retire.

Believe it or not, the mistake King and Amin made was not even close to the most embarrassing instance we have seen of a member of the NBA media getting duped by a phony report.