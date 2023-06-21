Kendrick Perkins fell for phony tweet about Jonathan Kuminga

Kendrick Perkins really needs to learn not to believe everything he reads on Twitter.

We have seen Perkins fall for fake stories on social media in the past, but the ESPN analyst has outdone himself this time. Appearing on “SportsCenter” Tuesday, Perkins spoke about how important swingman Jonathan Kuminga is to the future of the Golden State Warriors. Perkins referenced reports that he has heard about Kuminga going through a growth spurt.

Kendrick Perkins fell for the viral Twitter joke that 6'7" Jonathan Kuminga has sprouted to 7'2". 💀 pic.twitter.com/frW5W9gLTx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2023

“From reports I’m hearing that Jonathan Kuminga is now 7-foot-2?” Perkins said. “He has gotten better every season. He has a nice skill set. His athleticism is through the roof.”

Kuminga was listed at 6-foot-7 last season. Perkins obviously saw some tweets about the 20-year-old growing six or seven inches in the past few months and somehow believed that was possible.

The silly Kuminga rumor appears to have started when Twitter user @Rackzz206 shared a phony quote from Moses Moody.

Moses Moody on Jonathan Kuminga having another growth spurt this past year: “I’m not lying… he’s tall as f*** now.” The 19 yr old Kuminga arrived in the Bay at only 6’7 20 yr old Kuminga now rumored to be 7’0 pic.twitter.com/22lMOm24lJ — Rackzz… -Offseason- (@Rackzz206) June 18, 2023

It was all a joke, of course, but the internet ran with it.

In fairness to Perkins, there was a lot of talk about Kuminga still growing when he was 17 years old playing in the G League. Perk may have remembered that discussion, but all he had to do was some basic math to realize how absurd it is to think Kuminga is now over 7 feet tall.

Believe it or not, the Kuminga flub is even more embarrassing than the last time Perkins was duped by a fake tweet.