Bulls call out Bucks over Grayson Allen social media post

The Chicago Bulls were already unhappy with the Milwaukee Bucks and Grayson Allen over what happened in Friday night’s game. The Bucks’ social media team didn’t help matters on Saturday, either.

Allen was ejected for a flagrant-2 foul Friday after a dangerous play on Chicago’s Alex Caruso. Bulls coach Billy Donovan was furious after the game and said Allen could have jeopardized Caruso’s career with such a play.

The Bucks struck an unapologetic tone on Saturday, however. They started the morning by using Allen to promote Saturday night’s game against Sacramento on Twitter.

This did not sit well with the Bulls, who openly called out the post in a reply.

Seriously??? — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 22, 2022

The Bulls are understandably annoyed here. Allen’s play was dangerous and borderline dirty, and it’s hard to give him the benefit of the doubt given his personal history of that sort of thing. The Bucks can’t possibly be so tone-deaf that the significance of posting an Allen video on Saturday morning would be lost on them.

The Bulls and Bucks see each other three more times in the regular season and both will factor in the playoff picture. Things could get interesting if this lingers.

Photo: Oct 23, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) warms up before the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports