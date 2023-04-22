Bulls have made decision on Patrick Beverley’s future?

Patrick Beverley’s return to his hometown may end up as a very brief one.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Saturday that the veteran guard Beverley will “likely” be playing elsewhere next season. Cowley notes that 23-year-old Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has shown enough for the organization to believe in him taking over as the starter. Cowley also hints that the Bulls will prioritize re-signing White as a restricted free agent this offseason.

The 34-year-old Beverley, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, joined Chicago on a minimum deal in February after being traded to the Orlando Magic and then getting bought out. Beverley made 22 starts for the Bulls (averaging 5.8 points and 3.5 assists per game), but the team ended up at just 40-42 and failed to advance out of the play-in tournament.

That said, Beverley left his mark on Chicago and provided plenty of classic Beverley antics during his brief time there. But it sounds like the Bulls will focus on youth and upside over memes come this summer.