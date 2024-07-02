 Skip to main content
Did Bulls’ recent move guarantee the exit of DeMar DeRozan?

July 1, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
DeMar DeRozan warming up

Apr 7, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls appear to be heading toward a new era — one that probably doesn’t include DeMar DeRozan in it.

The Bulls recently traded veteran guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for 21-year-old Josh Giddey.

The trade served as the “final straw” in DeRozan’s mind to look elsewhere for his next contract, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The 6-time All-Star is currently an unrestricted free agent after playing out the final year of his 3-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls. DeRozan reportedly has some high-profile suitors hoping to lure him in.

The Bulls had some success when Derozan first arrived for the 2021-22 season. The team finished the regular season with a 46-36 record. At one point, the Bulls were 18 games above .500 and had a firm grip on homecourt advantage in the East.

However, it’s gone downhill for the Bulls since then. The team has finished below .500 in each of the last two seasons amid injuries to top guards Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball.

With DeRozan heading into his age-35 season, he may be looking to latch onto a contender for a chance to win his first ring.

