LeBron James willing to take pay cut for 1 player?

LeBron James wants the Los Angeles Lakers to improve this offseason to the point that he reportedly is willing to take a pay cut in certain circumstances.

A report published on Saturday said James would be willing to take less than the maximum amount if the Lakers were to add a few players. The players on the list included James Harden, Klay Thompson and Jonas Valanciunas. All three players are no longer available, but there is another player James would still want: DeMar DeRozan.

On Monday’s episode of “Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective” show, Windhorst said he believes DeRozan is on the list. Windhorst said there may be other players for whom James would be willing to take a cut.

James could take a 3-year, $162 million maximum amount contract with the Lakers. He would be willing to take a reduced amount in order to give the Lakers the full midlevel exception of $12.9 million.

DeRozan is an unrestricted free agent after finishing his 3-year, $81.9 million contract with the Chicago Bulls. The 34-year-old averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season. DeRozan has been honored with six All-Star selections during his career, including his first two seasons with the Bulls. Chicago went 39-43 last season.

The Lakers have agreed to a deal with Max Christie in free agency. D’Angelo Russell and Jaxson Hayes have exercised their player options to return to the Lakers for next season.