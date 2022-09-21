Bulls share disappointing update on Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday shared a disappointing update on the status of Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next week. The operation is set to take place on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles.

Injury Update: Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28 in LA. He will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks. — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) September 21, 2022

The Bulls say that Ball will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

The news on Ball isn’t too surprising.

The Bulls guard underwent surgery on his left knee in January to repair a torn meniscus. He suffered multiple setbacks, and a report earlier this month indicated Ball would not be ready for the start of the season.

Given the lack of progress Ball had been making in his recovery, the need for his procedure makes sense. The 24-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 35 contests with the Bulls last season.