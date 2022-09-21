 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 21, 2022

Bulls share disappointing update on Lonzo Ball

September 21, 2022
by Larry Brown
Lonzo Ball holds the ball

Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls on Wednesday shared a disappointing update on the status of Lonzo Ball.

The Bulls announced that Ball will undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee next week. The operation is set to take place on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles.

The Bulls say that Ball will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks.

The news on Ball isn’t too surprising.

The Bulls guard underwent surgery on his left knee in January to repair a torn meniscus. He suffered multiple setbacks, and a report earlier this month indicated Ball would not be ready for the start of the season.

Given the lack of progress Ball had been making in his recovery, the need for his procedure makes sense. The 24-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game in 35 contests with the Bulls last season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus