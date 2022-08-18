Bulls could trade for notable former first-round pick?

With Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and (hopefully) Lonzo Ball already in tow, the Chicago Bulls might be taking steps to address the last hole in their starting lineup.

Heavy’s Sean Deveney spoke with an unnamed East executive this week, who said that the Charlotte Hornets could look to move veteran forward Kelly Oubre. The executive also mentioned the Bulls as a possible trade suitor for the 26-year-old Oubre.

Oubre, a former first-round pick, averaged 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season for the Hornets last season. He is on an expiring contract, owed $12.6 million next year.

Chicago’s other starting forward spot next to DeRozan is currently occupied by the 21-year-old Patrick Williams, a decent but largely uninspiring piece. Oubre plays a little further from the basket and is a long, strong defender who can toggle between both forward slots. He is also a player who has drawn interest before from other prominent teams.