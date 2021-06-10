Report: Kelly Oubre set to draw interest from these three teams

Kelly Oubre is coming off a disappointing season with the Golden State Warriors, but it appears to be doing little to diminish interest in him around the league.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, and New York Knicks are among the teams set to have interest in Oubre, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The expectation is that Oubre will have a decent amount of interest, and may be able to cash in as other wing players have in recent offseasons.

Oubre has flashed signs of what he is capable of, but his year with Golden State was disappointing. He was limited to 15.4 points per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Much of that was down to a bad start to the season, as things improved somewhat later in the year.

There are some indications that one of these three teams may be of particular interest to Oubre, too. That might be one to watch.