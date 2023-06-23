 Skip to main content
#pounditFriday, June 23, 2023

Bulls executive shares troubling update on Lonzo Ball

June 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Lonzo Ball eyes a ball

Mar 26, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball warms up before their game against the Denver Nuggets at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Lonzo Ball has not played in well over a year as he continues to recover from a lingering knee injury, and the Chicago Bulls have provided yet another troubling update on the point guard’s situation.

Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said at the NBA Draft on Thursday night that the team does not expect Ball to play at all next season.

Ball, 25, recently underwent a third procedure on his left knee, and there were reports that it could cost him all of the 2023-24 season. The Bulls are obviously expecting that to be the case.

There may even be concerns for Ball beyond next season. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said in March that some worry Ball may never be healthy enough to play again.

Ball, a former No. 2 overall pick, signed a four-year, $80 million deal in 2021. The Bulls apparently did not know the root cause of his knee issues as of a few months ago, which is yet another bad sign.

Chicago BullsLonzo Ball
