Report: Bulls gauging trade market for 1 star player

The Chicago Bulls may be prepared to add another big-name player to the offseason NBA trade market.

The Bulls have been quietly gauging interest in guard Zach LaVine, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. It is unclear if the Bulls are actually aggressively looking to move LaVine, but they are at least looking at trade possibilities.

Despite this, the Bulls will not sell LaVine cheap. Fischer notes that Chicago will likely want more for LaVine than the Washington Wizards will ask for guard Bradley Beal. This is despite the fact that LaVine has four seasons to go on the five-year, $215 million contract he signed with the team.

The idea of a LaVine trade is not a huge surprise. There were whispers last season that the guard was not happy with the situation in Chicago and may have been trying to force some sort of move.

The 28-year-old played in 77 games for the Bulls last season, averaging 24.8 points per game.