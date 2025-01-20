Pistons player drops F-bomb in hilarious postgame interview

Detroit Pistons wing Malik Beasley had a rather profane message for viewers after his team beat the Houston Rockets on Monday.

Beasley crashed Cade Cunningham’s postgame interview after Detroit’s 107-96 win in Houston with an impassioned plea to vote Cunningham into the NBA All-Star Game. Beasley’s statement was not entirely family-friendly, which he acknowledged.

“Everybody go vote right now! Go f—ing vote! Excuse my French, but go vote!” Beasley said.

Beasley likely has a fine coming his way for this, at least based on precedent. He also probably won’t care, as he is trying to do whatever he can to get his teammate to the All-Star Game.

Cunningham is in the middle of a breakout season and has earned the attention. He is averaging a career-high 24.3 points and 9.4 assists per game this season, and he added 32 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in Monday’s win over Houston. His teammates are certainly doing all they can to draw attention to his exploits with the suddenly resurgent Pistons.