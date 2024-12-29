Anthony Edwards gets fined by NBA yet again for use of profanity

Don’t worry if you missed the news last week about Anthony Edwards getting fined by the NBA … because another one just dropped.

The league announced on Sunday that they are fining the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards a whopping $100,000. The fine is for Edwards using profanity in a postgame interview after Minnesota’s win over the Houston Rockets on Friday. In the release, the NBA added that they factored Edwards’ “history of using profane language during media interviews” in determining how much to fine him this time around.

Edwards, the 23-year-old All-Star, stole a victory for Minnesota on Friday night on a go-ahead trey with 23.2 seconds remaining to give the Wolves a 113-112 lead. That ended up being the final score as Edwards’ shot capped off a stunning 20-4 run by Minnesota to close out the game vs. Houston.

ANTHONY EDWARDS GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/SbsPkYPu0v — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 28, 2024

Speaking with the local broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network immediately after the game, a hyped-up Edwards quoted Gilbert Arenas and dropped a “f–k it” in the process. You can see the video of Edwards’ F-bomb here.

The NBA clearly was not amused by Edwards’ antics though, and he is now drawing his fourth league fine of the year as a result (not including technical fouls, of which the Ant-Man has a league-high seven this season). Edwards was already fined $25,000 in early December for another F-bomb incident while complimenting his team and then got fined $75,000 last week for a profane rant targeting the officiating. The former No. 1 overall draft pick also picked up a $35,000 fine for flipping off a fan during a game back in November and is now adding a staggering $100,000 fine to the fold too.