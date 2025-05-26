Caitlin Clark to miss time with unexpected injury

Caitlin Clark is expected to be sidelined for multiple games after the Indiana Fever made an unexpected announcement about their star player.

The Fever announced on Monday that Clark is dealing with a quadriceps injury and will be out for a minimum of two weeks. Clark has a left quad strain, though it is unclear when she suffered it.

Clark played 38 minutes in the Fever’s 90-88 loss to the New York Liberty on Saturday. She finished with 18 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds in the game.

While Clark struggled from the field and made just 6-of-18 shots overall and 2-of-11 from three-point range, there was no indication that she had suffered an injury.

Saturday’s game featured a controversial ending, as Clark had an opportunity to give Indiana the lead or tie the game when she received an inbounds pass with 2.9 seconds left. Clark lost control of the ball while being defended by Liberty guard Natasha Cloud, and time expired.

Clark was irate over the play and believed she was fouled. Television cameras appeared to show her delivering a profane five-word message to an official. You can see the video here.

The Fever’s announcement means the earliest Clark would be cleared to return is June 9. Indiana has four games over the next two weeks, so the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will miss at least all of those.