Caitlin Clark has profane 5-word message for referee after crucial no-call

Caitlin Clark was not a happy customer at the end of Saturday’s game against the New York Liberty.

Clark and the Indiana Fever lost a thriller to the Liberty, falling by the final score of 90-88 on their home floor at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. The superstar guard Clark had an opportunity to tie (or win) the game in the final seconds as Indiana had possession on the sideline with 2.9 seconds left.

Clark received the inbounds pass and was immediately pestered by Liberty guard Natasha Cloud. As Clark was dribbling, Clark lost control of the ball thanks to Cloud’s physical defense, and time expired.

An irate Clark could not believe that there was no foul call on the play. The television broadcast caught Clark going up to the referee with a profane five-word message.

“Are you f–king kidding me?” Clark told the ref. Here is the video of the play.

Cloud locks up Clark on the final play pic.twitter.com/0b6Wqdjxfp — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 24, 2025

Even if Clark wasn’t deemed to be in the act of shooting there, the Fever were in the bonus at the time. Thus, any whistle would have given Clark two free throws and the chance to tie the game from the line.

Clark had a solid individual line with 18 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists. But she shot just 6/19 from the field, including 2/12 from the three-point line. Cloud, who finished with an excellent 16-7-6-5-3 line herself, defended Clark for much of the game, so there was definitely some build-up before that final sequence.

The loss to the defending WNBA champion Liberty dropped the Fever to 2-2 on the fledgling season. Clark has had plenty of frustrating moments in the early going too as opponents keep on trying to get under her skin.