Caitlin Clark question has veteran reporter in hot water
USA Today reporter Christine Brennan has drawn the ire of the WNBA Players Association for a question she asked about Caitlin Clark.
Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington made headlines Sunday for poking Clark in the eye during Game 1 of the Sun’s first-round matchup against Clark’s Indiana Fever (video here).
On Tuesday, Carrington was asked by Brennan if she intentionally hit Clark in the eye.
The WNBA Players Association released a statement Friday condemning Brennan for allegedly trying to perpetuate a “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic” narrative with her question.
“That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media,” that statement read.
“You cannot hide behind your tenure.”
The WNBA Players Association released a statement regarding USA Today reporter Christine Brennan.
"You have abused your privileges and do not deserve the credentials issued to you." pic.twitter.com/gIDwYB6Jqo
Both Clark and Carrington denied that there was any ill intention behind the blow that gave the Fever star a black eye.
The Sun won Sunday’s Game 1 showdown 93-69. Connecticut won Game 2 on Wednesday to eliminate Clark and the Fever from the WNBA playoffs.