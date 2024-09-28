Caitlin Clark question has veteran reporter in hot water

USA Today reporter Christine Brennan has drawn the ire of the WNBA Players Association for a question she asked about Caitlin Clark.

Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington made headlines Sunday for poking Clark in the eye during Game 1 of the Sun’s first-round matchup against Clark’s Indiana Fever (video here).

On Tuesday, Carrington was asked by Brennan if she intentionally hit Clark in the eye.

The WNBA Players Association released a statement Friday condemning Brennan for allegedly trying to perpetuate a “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic” narrative with her question.

“That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media,” that statement read.

“You cannot hide behind your tenure.”

The WNBA Players Association released a statement regarding USA Today reporter Christine Brennan. "You have abused your privileges and do not deserve the credentials issued to you." pic.twitter.com/gIDwYB6Jqo — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 27, 2024

Both Clark and Carrington denied that there was any ill intention behind the blow that gave the Fever star a black eye.

The Sun won Sunday’s Game 1 showdown 93-69. Connecticut won Game 2 on Wednesday to eliminate Clark and the Fever from the WNBA playoffs.