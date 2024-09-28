 Skip to main content
Caitlin Clark question has veteran reporter in hot water

September 27, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Caitlin Clark on the court

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today reporter Christine Brennan has drawn the ire of the WNBA Players Association for a question she asked about Caitlin Clark.

Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington made headlines Sunday for poking Clark in the eye during Game 1 of the Sun’s first-round matchup against Clark’s Indiana Fever (video here).

On Tuesday, Carrington was asked by Brennan if she intentionally hit Clark in the eye.

The WNBA Players Association released a statement Friday condemning Brennan for allegedly trying to perpetuate a “racist, homophobic, and misogynistic” narrative with her question.

“That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media,” that statement read.

“You cannot hide behind your tenure.”

Both Clark and Carrington denied that there was any ill intention behind the blow that gave the Fever star a black eye.

The Sun won Sunday’s Game 1 showdown 93-69. Connecticut won Game 2 on Wednesday to eliminate Clark and the Fever from the WNBA playoffs.

