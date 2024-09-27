Caitlin Clark secures big honor during her rookie season

Caitlin Clark can add a new honor to her trophy case.

Clark has won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, according to a report.

Winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year award is a nice way to end an honor-filled year for Clark. She won the AP Player of the Year in college for Iowa, was drafted No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever, was named an All-Star, and she captured Rookie of the Year. All that happened in the span of months.

CAITLIN CLARK WINS ROY, per @ShamsCharania ⭐️🔥 Her rookie season will go down in the history books: -Single-season assist record

-Single-season rookie scoring record

-First rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double

-First rookie to record 100 threes in a single season pic.twitter.com/isBPmldM8T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2024

This season, Clark led Indiana to a 20-20 record and postseason appearance. In the process, she led the WNBA in assists and 3-pointers made per game. Her total assists and points for the season set WNBA rookie records (keep in mind the regular season is longer now than it used to be). Clark also became the first rookie in WNBA history to record a triple-double.

The 22-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 41.7 percent from the field and 90.6 percent from the free throw line.