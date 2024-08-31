Caitlin Clark pulled off savage move after torching Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark on Friday entered some rarefied air usually reserved for only the most beloved superstars in sports.

The Indiana Fever guard put on a show in her team’s marquee matchup against the Chicago Sky. Clark erupted for a career-high 31 points to lead the Fever to a 100-81 win over their opponents.

As Clark left the playing court for the final time, she played to the crowd and asked them to cheer even louder.

The thing is, Clark and the Fever weren’t even playing at home. They were in supposed enemy territory at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. Despite embarrassing the hometown Sky, fans gave Clark the applause she asked for.

Every once in a while there’s a player so good that even fans of opposing teams cheer for them Caitlin Clark is one of those playerspic.twitter.com/GeZXNXUeMk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 31, 2024

It was quite the testament to Clark’s massive star power. In a rivalry game against Reese and the Sky, Clark performed so well that the Chicago audience couldn’t deny giving Clark her proverbial flowers.

Clark left the contest after helping put her team up 98-71 with just under 4 minutes left. On the other hand, Reese remained in the ballgame until the final buzzer in pursuit of a certain WNBA record.

The Sky rookie got the piece of history she wanted, but Reese received a much different reaction from fans online.