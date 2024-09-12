Caitlin Clark addresses her ‘like’ of Taylor Swift presidential endorsement post

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark addressed her recent ‘like’ of Taylor Swift’s presidential endorsement on Instagram.

Swift made headlines Tuesday by issuing a high-profile endorsement of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Her post also encouraged her followers to vote, and guided them to several resources in order to help them register.

A number of celebrities ‘liked’ the post, including Clark, leading some to believe she was echoing Swift’s endorsement. Asked about that on Tuesday, Clark said she was simply echoing Swift’s call to register to vote.

I asked Caitlin Clark about her “like” of Taylor Swift’s Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris. She answered by saying she has an “amazing platform” and encourages everyone to register to vote. pic.twitter.com/aymRZakuNx — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 11, 2024

“I think for myself, I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to encourage people to register to vote,” Clark said. “It’s the second time I can vote in an election. … That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have. It’s the same thing Taylor did. I think, continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have and the policies that they’re supporting. I think that’s the biggest thing we can do, and that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country.”

Clark has not previously waded into politics, unlike some other high-profile sports figures. A non-partisan message urging people to vote appears to be as far as she is willing to go at this point.

Clark continues to impress in her rookie WNBA season, averaging 19.1 points and 8.4 assists per game.