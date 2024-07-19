Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt in support of Donald Trump

Hulk Hogan made it very clear on Thursday whom he supports for the presidency in the United States.

Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and introduced Republican presidential nominee Trump. The former wrestling star showed off his trademark energy and ripped off his shirt to reveal a tank top underneath that promoted the 2024 Republican presidential ticket of Trump and vice president nominee J.D. Vance.

“Let Trumpamania run wild, brother! Let Trumpamania rule again, brother! Let Trumpamania make America great again!” Hogan shouted out.

Trump was shown clapping in response to Hogan riling up the fans in attendance.

Hogan, the popular former wrestler, was one of a few figures from the wrestling world to speak on Thursday. Linda McMahon, the wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon, also spoke, as did UFC president Dana White.

Though Hogan, real name Terry Bollea, has been retired as a wrestler since 2012, he is perhaps the most recognizable wrestling figure in the world.