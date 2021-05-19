‘Cake walk’ – Shaq think Nets will dominate Celtics

Shaq and Charles Barkley do not think the Boston Celtics will pose much of a challenge for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA playoffs.

The Celtics beat the Washington Wizards 118-110 on Tuesday night to clinch the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference. They will face the No. 2 seeded Nets in the first round. The Wizards will face the Indiana Pacers to determine who will get the No. 8 spot and face the Philadelphia 76ers.

As for the 2-7 matchup, Shaq and Chuck don’t think it will be too close.

“I’m going to agree with Chuck: cake walk,” Shaq said on TNT’s postgame show Tuesday.

The Nets went 3-0 against the Celtics in the regular season. They did so despite not having their top three players (James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving) for any of those games. Brooklyn will have all three available in the playoffs, which will make it a tougher series.