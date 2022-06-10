California, Massachusetts governors make notable bet on NBA Finals

The NBA Finals series between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics is now crossing over into the world of politics as well.

Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker tweeted at his California counterpart Gavin Newsom this week proposing a bet. Baker said that Newsom would have to wear a Celtics jersey of Baker’s choosing if Boston won the NBA Finals (and vice versa if Golden State won).

Hey @GavinNewsom – @celtics are going to win the @NBA finals. How about a bet? When they win, you wear a C’s jersey of my choosing. If @warriors win, I’ll wear one of yours. Deal? — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 9, 2022

Newsom tweeted back at Baker less than an hour later accepting the offer. He added that he was choosing a Steph Curry jersey for Baker to wear.

Ah, I see you’re feeling confident now with the series headed back to Boston, @MassGovernor? Yes, I’ll take that bet. And just so you know, it’ll be a @StephenCurry30 jersey. https://t.co/An1hRF9cyW — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2022

Boston.com’s Ross Cristantiello notes that the two governors made a similar bet in 2019. After the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Newsom wore a Tom Brady jersey to a service event at a local homeless shelter.

For the moment, Baker once again has the upper hand. The Celtics just convincingly won Game 3 of the Finals by the final of 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead. While the series is still guaranteed to shift back to San Francisco for at least one more game, Boston can capture the title just by winning at home.

Baker also has another reason to be cautiously optimistic here. Namely, California politicians do not have a great track record when it comes to betting on sports with their East Coast cohorts.