Cam Reddish responds to Knicks trade rumor

Cam Reddish responded on Instagram Thursday to a trade rumor involving him.

A report from the New York Post’s Marc Berman on Thursday said that Reddish is hoping to play for a new team.

The 23-year-old New York Knicks forward denied the rumor in a comment on Instagram.

The comment came on a post from the Knicks wishing Reddish a happy birthday. A fan commented that Reddish just requested a trade.

“When I do that? y’all be trippin (sic),” Reddish wrote in response.

Reddish appeared to deny the report, but maybe he was just being technical.

Berman’s report did not say that Reddish outright asked for a trade. Rather, the report said Reddish “wants a change of scenery.” Reddish could also just be noting that he didn’t officially ask for a trade, whereas maybe his representative expressed that notion to the reporter.

We’re probably just mincing words. The overall point seems to be that Reddish wants a trade because he does not have much of a path to the playing time he is seeking as long as he’s playing for the Knicks.

The No. 10 overall pick in 2019, Reddish played two and a half seasons for Atlanta before being traded to the Knicks last season. He only averaged 14.3 minutes per game in 15 contests with the Knicks last season. His minutes dropped by a third, and his points average went from 11.9 per game to 6.1 per game after the trade.

Reddish’s reported desire to play for a new team makes sense.