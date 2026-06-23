Cameron Boozer sends strong message on not being in No. 1 pick discussion

The 2026 NBA Draft is on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., and the discussion is all about who will be selected first overall.

Since the NBA Draft lottery, it has been between Kansas star Darryn Peterson and BYU standout AJ Dybantsa, with the latter as the favorite. Duke freshman Cameron Boozer is widely expected to go third overall, although the son of ex-NBA star Carlos Boozer had a message about him not being in the top pick conversation.

“For me, not being in that conversation, I don’t really understand it,” Boozer said when asked the question by Kendrick Perkins. “Many years down the line, people are gonna look back and say I should’ve been.”

"Many years down the line, people are gonna look back and say I should’ve been.”



Cameron Boozer on not being in the discussion for the No. 1 pick with AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/YSO0xT9VMO — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 23, 2026

Boozer averaged 22.5 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a centerpiece for the Duke Blue Devils.

However, Boozer has not been involved in the top pick discussion, and most mock drafts have him landing with the Memphis Grizzlies with the third overall selection.

It might be more motivation for Cameron Boozer to begin his NBA career.