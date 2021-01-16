Caris LeVert out indefinitely after mass on kidney discovered

Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert will be out indefinitely after his trade physical turned up a significant health issue.

The Pacers announced Saturday that LeVert’s MRI turned up a small mass on his left kidney. The guard will undergo further testing, and there is no timetable for his return.

In a statement, LeVert thanked the Pacers for their “support and guidance” and added that he looked forward to being able to debut for the franchise.

LeVert was part of the four-team trade that sent James Harden to Brooklyn. It may be that this issue would not have been promptly discovered if LeVert had not undergone the medical exam that goes along with the trade. Shams Charania of The Athletic had reported earlier Saturday that the Pacers required an extra second-round pick and cash due to the issue turning up in LeVert’s physical.

LeVert, who has been plagued by other injuries during his NBA career, signed a three-year contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.