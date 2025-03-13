Steven Adams, Mason Plumlee get ejected for fighting

Wednesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and Phoenix Suns quickly turned into a UFC heavyweight fight.

During the second quarter of the contest, Rockets big man Steven Adams got tangled up with Suns counterpart Mason Plumlee while jockeying for position on a shot attempt. The two ended up locking arms, and Plumlee gave Adams a shove in an attempt to free himself.

Things only escalated from there though as Adams refused to let go, and the two ended up crashing hard to the floor (where the grappling continued). Here is the video.

It took a good long while for the two centers to be separated, and once it finally did happen, they were both told to hit the showers. Upon review, the officials decided to eject both Adams and Plumlee from the game.

Another angle of the altercation can be viewed below.

Adams is 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds while Plumlee is 6-foot-10 and 254 pounds. As such, we may have to check the earth’s molten crust for a crack after that hard joint tumble.

Though they each have over a decade of NBA experience, both Adams and Plumlee are just role players these days, so their ejections did not really matter a whole lot. Houston ended up defeating Phoenix by a final score of 111-104, and now the question is if the NBA will hand down any further punishment to either player. You may recall that the Rockets were also involved in another physical skirmish earlier this season that resulted in multiple suspensions.