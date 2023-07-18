Carlos Boozer’s 15-year-old son is already ridiculously tall

15-year-old Cameron Boozer will likely end up much taller than even his famous NBA father.

Cameron, the son of retired former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, competed this week in a nationally-televised basketball tournament in Las Vegas. The teenager attends Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Fla. but was playing as part of the Nightrydas Elite AAU team.

But it was Cameron’s height that really got people talking. At just 15 years old, Cameron was listed on the ESPN broadcast at a whopping 6-foot-9.

Cameron Boozer is 6-9 and only 15 😳 pic.twitter.com/HVIRI4Mkkz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 17, 2023

Cameron, one of three children Carlos shares with ex-wife CeCe, is actually ranked as the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class. He was named the Gatorade National Boy’s Basketball Player of the Year as a sophomore last season, averaging 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. With that kind of combination of height and skill, it is pretty easy to see why Cameron is so highly-rated.

As for Carlos, now 41, he played in the NBA for 13 seasons, averaging 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. He also made two All-Star teams and an All-NBA team after winning the national title at Duke in 2001. Carlos was listed at 6-foot-9 during his career, and Cameron has already matched that before his 16th birthday. Hopefully though, Cameron does not follow in his father’s footsteps when it comes to hairstyles.