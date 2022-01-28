 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 27, 2022

Carmelo Anthony gets 76ers fans ejected from game

January 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

Carmelo Anthony held back

The NBA has continued the trend of ejecting fans from games after they get attention from players.

Two fans sitting near the court during Thursday night’s Philadelphia 76ers-Los Angeles Lakers game were ejected midway through the fourth quarter after getting into it with Carmelo Anthony.

After a foul, you can see Anthony go over to the fans, who were sitting near midcourt, a row behind the front.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game that the fans used “unacceptable language.”

TNT’s announcers said the fans had been riding Anthony for about four straight possessions prior to the verbal confrontation. A video shows some of the interaction prior to the confrontation.

Anthony shot 4-of-11 for nine points in his Lakers’ 105-87 loss. He may be taking after LeBron James, who got some fans who were riding him kicked out of a game in November.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus