Carmelo Anthony gets 76ers fans ejected from game

The NBA has continued the trend of ejecting fans from games after they get attention from players.

Two fans sitting near the court during Thursday night’s Philadelphia 76ers-Los Angeles Lakers game were ejected midway through the fourth quarter after getting into it with Carmelo Anthony.

After a foul, you can see Anthony go over to the fans, who were sitting near midcourt, a row behind the front.

Carmelo Anthony gets into a heated exchange with a pair of Sixers fans courtside. 👀 Two of them get ejected from the Lakers-Philly gamepic.twitter.com/SQKxvvfSpF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 28, 2022

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the game that the fans used “unacceptable language.”

Frank Vogel on Carmelo's altercation with Philly fans: "Unacceptable language, unacceptable behavior by fans." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 28, 2022

TNT’s announcers said the fans had been riding Anthony for about four straight possessions prior to the verbal confrontation. A video shows some of the interaction prior to the confrontation.

Anthony shot 4-of-11 for nine points in his Lakers’ 105-87 loss. He may be taking after LeBron James, who got some fans who were riding him kicked out of a game in November.